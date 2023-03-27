A 65-year-old bicyclist died two days after Tucson police say swerved into traffic and was struck by a car.

Michael David Cooper was riding east on East Grant Road about 9 p.m. Friday when he suddenly swerved into traffic and was struck by an eastbound Hyundai Elantra, Tucson police said in a news release Monday.

Cooper, who had lights on his bicycle but was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. On Sunday police were notified that he died, the release said.

The 19-year-old driver of the Hyundai stopped immediately after the crash near North Los Altos Avenue and cooperated with investigators, the release said.

No citations have been issued.