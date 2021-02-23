 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Man dies in shooting at apartment complex

  • Updated

Officers from the Tucson Police Department investigate a shooting that at an apartment complex in the 100 block of W. Delano St. in Tucson, Ariz., on February 23, 2021.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A man died by gunfire Tuesday at an apartment complex on Tucson’s north side. Tucson Police Department officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 123 W. Delano St., near North Stone Avenue and West Fort Lowell Road. A man with “obvious signs of gunshot trauma” was declared dead at the scene, said police spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas. “The details of how and why are still being investigated,” he said. “All parties are accounted for, and no one is outstanding at this time.” The victim has not been publicly identified, and further details were not available.

