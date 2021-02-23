A man died by gunfire Tuesday at an apartment complex on Tucson’s north side. Tucson Police Department officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 123 W. Delano St., near North Stone Avenue and West Fort Lowell Road. A man with “obvious signs of gunshot trauma” was declared dead at the scene, said police spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas. “The details of how and why are still being investigated,” he said. “All parties are accounted for, and no one is outstanding at this time.” The victim has not been publicly identified, and further details were not available.
Tucson police: Man dies in shooting at apartment complex
- Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday at the UA Cherry Avenue garage near McKale Center.
Biden has established a regular schedule, including coffee in the mornings with the first lady, meetings and phone calls from the Oval Office and a return to his residence by 7 p.m.
- Updated
People with appointments scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 will receive an email about canceled appointments. Additionally, two mobile vaccine projects planned for Saturday, Feb. 20 have been postponed.
- Updated
We go to restaurants to socialize, celebrate, commiserate and gather — except in the middle of a pandemic.
- Updated
Officials are asking callers to be more discerning amid a critical staffing shortage at the city's 911 center.
- Updated
The plan would allow for buildings up to 14 and 16 stories tall, with affordable housing, along two miles of Broadway, known as the Sunshine Mile.
- Updated
The saga of Kronk, the missing husky who has roamed and rambled up and down and all around the San Francisco Peaks for going on 42 days, has at last ended.
- Updated
Tucson should start working to make companies like Verizon and AT&T put their new 5G equipment on existing poles, not allow them to put the 35-foot poles wherever they want.
- Updated
The man who suffered blunt force wounds was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by police as Eric Wilson, 50.
'SNL' opened with Aidy Bryant, dressed as if just back from a tropical vacation, as Sen. Ted Cruz, who went to Mexico as a winter storm hit Texas.