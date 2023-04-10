A man fatally shot in midtown Tucson Friday had set up a deal, along with a woman, with another male with the goal of robbing him at a park, Tucson police said Monday.

Jesus Romero, 20, was killed in a struggle during the attempted robbery, police said.

Police arrested Romero's companion, Makenzy Jarman, on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said in their news release late Monday afternoon.

Jarman is being held in the Pima County jail. Her bond is set at $500,000, police said.

Romero and Jarman left the park in a vehicle before colliding with a curb and stopping in a parking lot near North Stone Avenue and East University Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Police said the unidentified male was able to get away prior to their arrival.

Romero was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not say who they believe fired the fatal shot. Under Arizona's felony murder law, a suspect may be charged with murder if a death happens during the commission of certain other crimes.

"The investigation remains ongoing and details are still limited. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 88-CRIME or 9-1-1. You can remain anonymous," police said in the news release.