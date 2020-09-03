Tucson police release video of fatal shooting of teen wanted on robbery, burglary charges

A 17-year-old shot and killed by Tucson police last week has been identified as Simon Pancho, who police said was wanted for several violent crimes, including a robbery where he fired a shot into the floor near a store clerk.

On Wednesday, the Tucson Police Department released body and surveillance camera footage that showed an armed robbery, a burglary and the fatal confrontation with officers from the police special response unit.

The face of the teenager is blurred out in the videos, which was done because Pancho was a juvenile, Tucson police said.

One surveillance video shows a July 31 armed robbery at a Tucson Quik Mart in which a robber identified as Pancho threatens a clerk with a gun and fires off a round into the floor while the clerk is handing over money from the register.

Another store surveillance video, taken 10 days later, shows the suspect stealing liquor from a Circle K store by smashing the glass liquor case with the butt of a handgun.

Because Pancho was wanted in gun-related incidents, he was considered armed and dangerous, and Tucson police assigned a special response unit to find and arrest him, department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said on the video.