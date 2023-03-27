The body of a 46-year-old Tucson man was found in the street on the city's southeast side and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The body of Gabriel Muñoz was found about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of South Irving Avenue, near East 29th Street and South Alvernon Way, Tucson police said in a news release.

No details about how Muñoz died have been released, but police did say the body showed "obvious signs of trauma."

Investigators are working to establish a motive and to find more witnesses, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.