A woman has been arrested on suspicion of first degree murder three days after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery, Tucson police said.
Makenzy Jarman and Jesus Romero "set up a deal" with a man at park in the West University area about 11:30 a.m. Friday with the intention of robbing him, Tucson police said Monday in a news release.
Romero, 20, was shot during a struggle with the man, the news release said.
Romero and Jarman drove off, but eventually crashed in a parking lot near North Stone Avenue and West University Boulevard, the release said.
The would-be robbery victim fled before police arrived.
Romero died in the parking lot.
Jarman was eventually charged and booked into the Pima County jail. Bond was set at $500,000, the release said.
No other details were immediately available.
Police say the incident is still under investigation and ask that anyone with information call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.