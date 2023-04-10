A woman has been arrested on suspicion of first degree murder three days after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery, Tucson police said.

Makenzy Jarman and Jesus Romero "set up a deal" with a man at park in the West University area about 11:30 a.m. Friday with the intention of robbing him, Tucson police said Monday in a news release.

Romero, 20, was shot during a struggle with the man, the news release said.

Romero and Jarman drove off, but eventually crashed in a parking lot near North Stone Avenue and West University Boulevard, the release said.

The would-be robbery victim fled before police arrived.

Romero died in the parking lot.

Jarman was eventually charged and booked into the Pima County jail. Bond was set at $500,000, the release said.

No other details were immediately available.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and ask that anyone with information call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.