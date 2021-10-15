Tucson product Steve Rocker Jr.’s plate is full in his first season as an Arizona Wildcat

When members of Tucson-area youth football teams flooded the field at Arizona Stadium last Saturday, memories came flooding back to Stevie Rocker Jr.
Arizona's freshman running back used to be one of those kids. He participated in a halftime event as an 8-year-old with the Marana Broncos.
“I remember that vividly,” Rocker said this week amid preparations for Arizona’s game at Colorado. “I scored a touchdown in that game. I think they played NAU. It was before the Lowell-Stevens (Football) Facility was there. Before we had turf.”
Rocker said the halftime showcase with the Broncos “felt like forever ago.” When you’re 18, a decade can seem that way.
Youth football was the last time Rocker played fullback — until this fall.
With two tailbacks ahead of Rocker on the depth chart, Jedd Fisch and his staff sought a way to get the talented Canyon del Oro High School product on the field. They’ve utilized him as a fullback in an offset I-formation.
Rocker played 10 snaps against UCLA last week, his most since playing 14 in his UA debut vs. San Diego State on Sept. 11. He recorded a career-best 39 scrimmage yards on four touches — two rushes and two receptions.
When the coaches presented the idea of playing fullback, Rocker viewed it for what it was: an opportunity to play.
“I just took it and ran with it,” Rocker said. “I didn't shy away from it.
“I was like, ‘OK, I'm ready for whatever I gotta do to ... help us get a better chance of winning. I'm gonna do whatever it takes.’ ”
Fullback won’t be Rocker’s long-term position. He came to Arizona to play tailback, and that eventually will be his full-time spot. He impressed the coaching staff in spring as a 17-year-old fresh out of high school, and he hasn’t had any missteps since.
“He's just a young pup,” offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said. “But when he's out in space and got the ball his hands, he's done some dynamic things.”
Arizona is redshirting most of its true freshmen this season. It’s possible as few as three will surpass the four-game threshold: Rocker, receiver Anthony Simpson and safety Isaiah Taylor. (Offensive lineman JT Hand is another possibility.) There wasn’t much debate regarding Rocker.
“We believe he can help us,” Fisch said. “We believe that he's developing into a player that immediately can make an impact.”
Fisch isn’t asking Rocker to smash into middle linebackers as a lead blocker. But blocking was Rocker’s responsibility on a pitch to Drake Anderson against UCLA that gained 15 yards.
“I was excited when they called that,” Rocker said, “because I like being a part of impact plays, whether I'm getting the ball or not.”
Rocker has enjoyed being a Wildcat — he described the experience as “dreams-to-reality type stuff” — even though Arizona is 0-5 and hasn’t won since October 2019.
“A lot of people only look for that,” Rocker said. “But it's deeper than just winning.”
Not that he doesn’t want to.
“I feel like I made the right decision,” Rocker said of attending his hometown school. “It's only up from here.”