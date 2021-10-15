Tucson product Steve Rocker Jr.’s plate is full in his first season as an Arizona Wildcat

When members of Tucson-area youth football teams flooded the field at Arizona Stadium last Saturday, memories came flooding back to Stevie Rocker Jr.

Arizona's freshman running back used to be one of those kids. He participated in a halftime event as an 8-year-old with the Marana Broncos.

“I remember that vividly,” Rocker said this week amid preparations for Arizona’s game at Colorado. “I scored a touchdown in that game. I think they played NAU. It was before the Lowell-Stevens (Football) Facility was there. Before we had turf.”

Rocker said the halftime showcase with the Broncos “felt like forever ago.” When you’re 18, a decade can seem that way.

Youth football was the last time Rocker played fullback — until this fall.

With two tailbacks ahead of Rocker on the depth chart, Jedd Fisch and his staff sought a way to get the talented Canyon del Oro High School product on the field. They’ve utilized him as a fullback in an offset I-formation.

Rocker played 10 snaps against UCLA last week, his most since playing 14 in his UA debut vs. San Diego State on Sept. 11. He recorded a career-best 39 scrimmage yards on four touches — two rushes and two receptions.