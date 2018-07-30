A Sahuarita shopping center that opened earlier this year has signed on three new tenants.
Brenna Lacey and Kevin Volk, of Volk Co,. and Brian Gast, of Velocity Retail Group, represented the landlord FAE Holdings 461354R LLC in the shop space leases at the Crossing at Sahuarita.
The center is being developed by Wadsworth Development Group and Accelerated Development Services at the southeast corner of South Nogales Highway and North Abrego Drive in Sahuarita.
Saigon Nails Spa LLC leased 1,300 square feet, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC leased 2,853 square feet and GoWireless Inc. leased 2,700 square feet. These shops join Sprouts, TJ Maxx, Bealls, and PetSmart.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, in The Marketplace Marana at 3725 W. Orange Grove Road, sold for $2.378 million. Joseph R. Compagno, with CBRE Phoenix, represented the seller, Arizona-based BLT Marana Properties LLC, and Steven Fontes, with Mission Property Advisors, represented the buyer, California-based Hyrosen Properties Inc. c/o Inland Pacific Advisors.
- Gould Family Properties VIII LLC bought La Paloma Apartments, a 28-unit complex at 3050 N. Second Ave., from 3050 N. 2nd Ave. LLC for $1.1 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Wildcat 5601 LLC bought Annandale Apartments, a 35-unit complex at 5601 E. Fifth St., from JCAZ LLC for $996,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Loon Lake LLC bought the 5,051-square-foot building on 7,800 square feet of land at 103 N. Park Ave. from 103 Park Holdings LLC for $625,000. Frank Arrotta, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the seller and Christopher Itule and Damion Alexander, of Long Realty Co., represented the buyer.
- Cummings Plumbing Inc. bought the 1,680-square-foot building it had been leasing at 6107 N. Traven Center Drive for $600,000. Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., represented the seller, Frost Holding Company LLC, and Ron Zimmerman, of Picor, represented the buyer.
- Carroll’s LLC, doing business as Big O Tires, leased 64,744 square feet at 6161 S. Palo Verde Road from Colflin Cobalt I-II Owner LLC. Rob Glaser and Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, represented the landlord and Tom Louer, with Lee & Associates, represented the tenant.
- Kuumba Made Inc. leased 14,800 square feet in Broadbent Industrial Center, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., from Forbes Tucson LLC. Rob Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and David Volk, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
- Traxda LLC leased 9,340 square feet at 3450 S. Broadmont Drive from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Picor’s Ron Zimmerman represented both parties.
- MBI Industrial Medicine Inc. leased 4,500 square feet at 1661 W. Grant Road from Romo Enterprises LP. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Desert Sky Spine & Sports Medicine PC leased 3,105 square feet on the Oro Valley Hospital campus, 1521 E. Tangerine Road, from Windrose Tucson Properties LLC. Tom Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord and Thomas Coury, with Great American Financial Corp., represented the tenant.
- Valdres LLC leased 2,400 square feet at 2880 W. Drexel Road to open a convenience store called D&K Market. Terry Dahlstrom, of Volk Co., represented the tenant.
- Serial Grillers LLC leased 1,184 square feet at 40 E. Congress St. from BP City Park Operator LLC. Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., represented the tenant and the landlord was represented by Bourn Advisory Services LLC.
- Direct Paging and Cellular Inc. leased 1,000 square feet in the new retail center to be constructed near Ajo Way and Kinney Road. The tenant plans to open a Cricket Wireless shop. Kevin Volk, of Volk Co., represented the landlord, Ajo SEC Shops LLC.