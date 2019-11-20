An estimated 5,000 people filled East Seventh Street last Sunday, from the Hippie Gypsy on North Fourth Avenue to the east end of Miller’s Surplus on North Arizona Avenue, as local cycling enthusiasts hunted for bikes, frames, tires and the latest accessories at the Great Arizona Bicycling Association’s fall bike swap.
A few weeks prior, thousands of people of all ages rode up and down South 12th Avenue on their bikes as part of Cyclovia, a free, twice-a-year community event spearheaded by the Living Streets Alliance that closed miles of south-side roadways to motorized vehicles.
This weekend, more than 9,000 competitive cyclists, from all over the country, will be in town for El Tour de Tucson, one of the city’s signature events that brings more than $5 million in revenue to the city and county each year, according to press materials.
From regular cycling activities throughout the year to the creation of The Loop, more than 100 miles of shared-use paths circling through the metro area, Marana and Oro Valley, Tucson’s bike game is strong.
Caliente has several bike-centric pieces this week, from where you can enjoy a cold beer after a long ride to a profile of a Marana-owned cycling shop.