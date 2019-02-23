The ongoing Tucson Rodeo continues to be ranked as one of the 25 leading PRCA events, which is impressive considering there are 668 sanctioned PRCA rodeos this year. Tucson Rodeo general manager Gary Williams likes to say that it’s the top outdoor rodeo of the non-summer season, and shouldn’t be compared to its winter competition such as the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and the vast Rodeo Houston. Both of those events are staged in NBA/NFL arenas and draw more than 200,000 per year. No mud, muck and snow there, but to me that’s the appeal of La Fiesta de los Vaqueros. It has the look, smell and feel of an old-time cowboy rodeo.