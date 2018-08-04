Ironwood Ridge High School grad Alex Bowman has steadily climbed the ranks on the NASCAR tour. Last week, Bowman signed a one-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to drive 20 races in 2019. The deal locks him to the Hendricks team through 2020. He earned the pole for the Daytona 500 and has eight top-10 finishes through 21 Cup races. After finishing a career-best third place at Pocono a week ago, Bowman is ranked 15th overall in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings; the top 16 qualify for the year-end playoffs. Bowman is only 25.