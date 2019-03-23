Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Verdugo in action during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday announced Sahuaro High grad Alex Verdugo made the opening day roster, not as a starter but as an extra outfielder. Verdugo hit better than .300 in Triple-A in 2017 and 2018, and would likely be a starter for a team less talented than the Dodgers. He’s valued for his versatility — he can play all three outfield spots — and his left-handed bat. The one knock on Verdugo is lack of power; he did not hit a home run in 47 spring training plate appearances. But he’s only 22 and just getting started in big league baseball.