The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday announced Sahuaro High grad Alex Verdugo made the opening day roster, not as a starter but as an extra outfielder. Verdugo hit better than .300 in Triple-A in 2017 and 2018, and would likely be a starter for a team less talented than the Dodgers. He’s valued for his versatility — he can play all three outfield spots — and his left-handed bat. The one knock on Verdugo is lack of power; he did not hit a home run in 47 spring training plate appearances. But he’s only 22 and just getting started in big league baseball.