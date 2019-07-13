Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, a Tucson resident and All-America outfielder at Arizona, the NCAA’s baseball player of the year in 1980, was part of the American League staff for last week’s All-Star Game.

His presence increased the total All-Star Game appearances by Tucsonans/UA players to 31. Here’s the list:

7:Trevor Hoffman, UA, pitcher

6:Kenny Lofton, UA, outfielder

4:Ian Kinsler, Canyon del Oro High School, second baseman

4: Francona, UA, manager/coach

3:Mark Melancon, UA, pitcher

3:Hank Leiber, UA, outfielder

2:J.J. Hardy, Sabino High School, shortstop

1:Tom Pagnozzi, Rincon High School, catcher

1:Alex Kellner, Amphitheater High School, pitcher

Three other Tucson ballplayers appeared to be qualified to make All-Star teams, but for whatever reason were left out: UA pitcher Scott Erickson went 20-8 in 1991; first baseman J.T. Snow, another ex-Cat, hit .281 with 28 home runs and 104 RBIs in 1997 and won a Gold Glove; and pitcher Joe Magrane, a UA product, went 18-9 in 1989.

Who’s next? How about Los Angeles Dodgers rookie outfielder Alex Verdugo of Sahuaro, who was hitting .306 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs through Friday?