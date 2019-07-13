Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, a Tucson resident and All-America outfielder at Arizona, the NCAA’s baseball player of the year in 1980, was part of the American League staff for last week’s All-Star Game.
His presence increased the total All-Star Game appearances by Tucsonans/UA players to 31. Here’s the list:
7:Trevor Hoffman, UA, pitcher
6:Kenny Lofton, UA, outfielder
4:Ian Kinsler, Canyon del Oro High School, second baseman
4: Francona, UA, manager/coach
3:Mark Melancon, UA, pitcher
3:Hank Leiber, UA, outfielder
2:J.J. Hardy, Sabino High School, shortstop
1:Tom Pagnozzi, Rincon High School, catcher
1:Alex Kellner, Amphitheater High School, pitcher
Three other Tucson ballplayers appeared to be qualified to make All-Star teams, but for whatever reason were left out: UA pitcher Scott Erickson went 20-8 in 1991; first baseman J.T. Snow, another ex-Cat, hit .281 with 28 home runs and 104 RBIs in 1997 and won a Gold Glove; and pitcher Joe Magrane, a UA product, went 18-9 in 1989.
Who’s next? How about Los Angeles Dodgers rookie outfielder Alex Verdugo of Sahuaro, who was hitting .306 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs through Friday?