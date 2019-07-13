Tucsonan Bernard Lagat has been one of the world’s leading distance runners for 20 years, and now has developed into the world’s No. 1 masters distance runner. Lagat last week set the masters (age 40 and over) world record in the marathon with a 2 hour, 12-minute, 10-second performance in the Gold Coast Marathon in Queensland, Australia. He was seventh overall of 6,631 runners in Australia. What makes it more impressive is that Lagat now holds every U.S. Masters record – 7 for 7 – in distance-running events: the mile, 1,500 meters, 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters, 10,000 meters, the half-marathon and the marathon. At 44, Lagat doesn’t appear to be slowing down