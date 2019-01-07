A series of activities geared toward improving individual health and well-being while strengthening community bonds will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, as part of the eighth annual Beyond celebration.
Beyond commemorates the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting in Tucson by providing opportunities for people to come together, get outside and be physically active.
Eighteen interactive outdoor physical activities, including kickball, hiking and biking, will span Pima County, from the Tortolita Mountains to Saguaro National Park West to El Pueblo Park to Davidson Canyon.
Several events this year are focused on encouraging community members to move beyond their usual social circles and connect with others, including UN refugee families. The Iskashitaa Refugee Network is hosting two Community Harvests to educate the public on strengthening the local food system and increasing food security for UN refugee families.
The annual dance fitness fest, Together We Move, has been moved from downtown Tucson to St. Philip’s Plaza. It features outdoor Jazzercise, Zumba, and hula hoop fitness, among other activities.
For a list and schedule of events, visit beyond-tucson.org.