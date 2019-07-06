Three of the top hitters of the last decade in Tucson have been part of the Single-A West Michigan Whitecaps this season in the Midwest League. Zach Malis, who led Desert Christian to three consecutive state titles; Nick Ames, a big part of CDO’s 2015 state title; and UA’s All-Pac-12 third baseman Nick Quintana all wound up with the team. Ames played well enough, hitting .342, that he was promoted to Lakeland of the Florida State League. Malis (.227) had a big day July 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Quintana is hitting .273. Another former Tucson prep baseball standout, Tyler Falwell, who led Palo Verde to the state title in 2014, is pitching for the Sioux City Engineers of the American Association, an independent league. His July 4 opponent were the Milwaukee Milkmen, whose key starting pitcher is Kurt Heyer, UA’s No. 1 pitcher from its 2012 national title season.