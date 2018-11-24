Tucsonan Delaney Schnell turns 20 next month but it seems like she’s been a diving standout for almost that long. Last week in Flagstaff, Schnell, a sophomore at Arizona, set a school record in three diving events, breaking a point total that had stood since 2006. She is the reigning Pac-12 Freshman Diver of the Year, a former state champion at Tucson High, and a two-time USA national junior diving champion. Schnell projects to be one of those competing strongly for a berth on the 2020 USA Olympic diving team.