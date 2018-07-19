Ordinary Bike Shop has announced on Facebook that it's closing for good at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 26.
The bike shop has been on, or near North Fourth Avenue for 24 years, the company says.
"We have definitely been trying to avoid this for quite some time, but ultimately economics have made survival difficult," reads a Facebook posting explaining the decision. "Closing was always last resort, and unfortunately the best option."
"I am beyond grateful to personally have served the downtown/4th Ave area for more than a decade, and will cherish the experiences and relationships made along the way," the post continues.
The shop will remain open for bike repairs and bike advice until July 26. The shop is also offering discounts on remaining inventory.
The shop is located at 311 E. 7th Street in the Fourth Avenue area. Multiple other Fourth Avenue businesses have also closed recently, including Revolutionary Grounds, Mabel's on 4th, and The Flycatcher.