1. Tucson’s George Cunningham, who completed his UA eligibility in June, finished tied for 36th at last week’s PGA Tour’s Shriners Hospital for Children Open in Las Vegas. He earned $32,970. In his only previous PGA Tour experience, at July’s RBC Canadian Open, Cunningham finished 29th to earn $37,743. More impressive, he finished No. 2 on the Canadian Tour with $102,167 this season. That’s quite a start to a pro golf career, with more than $170,000. Cunningham next will play in the final stage of the Web.com Qualifying School in early December, attempting to gain full-time status for 2019.
2. Laura Ianello‘s 2018 NCAA championship golf team is on track to contend for another in 2019. Last week in Hawaii, the UA women’s golf team won the Pac-12 Preview, beating No. 1 USC, No. 5 Stanford and No. 8 UCLA in the process. It was like a mini-NCAA tournament. This time Ianello’s deep and talented roster was led not by highly-ranked Haley Moore or Bianca Pagdanganan, but by sophomore Yu-Sang Hou, who finished tied for first at 6-under par. She beat a field that included 11 players ranked in the Top 25 in women’s college golf. The defending national champs get a two month break; their only home tournament will be March 11-12 in the Arizona Wildcat Invitational at the Sewailo Golf Club.
3. Tucson High School grad Levi Wallace was activated by the Buffalo Bills last week and is expected to play in his first NFL game when Buffalo plays the New York Jets Sunday. A walk-on cornerback at Alabama where he became a starter for the 2017 national champion Crimson Tide, making 48 tackles, Wallace was undrafted. He has been on the Bills practice squad all season. He becomes the 34th player from a Tucson high school to reach the NFL, and the fourth ex-Badger, joining Mike Dawson, Fred W. Enke and Sean Harris, all of whom were standouts at Arizona. None has a more compelling story.