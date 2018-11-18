Tucson’s top three sports developments of the week:
1. Sean Elliott will be inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday night in Kansas City, Mo. The Cholla High School grad becomes just the fifth Pac-10/12 player to be so honored, and the first non-UCLA selection, following Lew Alcindor, Bill Walton, Gail Goodrich and Sidney Wicks. The college hoops hall of fame, which was founded in 2006, should soon induct Oregon State’s Gary Payton, UCLA’s Don MacLean and Arizona’s Damon Stoudamire. Elliott’s selection as the first Arizona Wildcat is not only just, but somewhat overdue.
2. Sunnyside High School grad Roman Bravo-Young made his college wrestling debut last week, starting at 133 pounds for No. 1 Penn State. Not only did Bravo-Young win with a pin against No. 24 Kent State, he got a standing ovation from 6,496 fans at Penn State’s 42nd consecutive sellout at PSU’s Rec Hall. Talk about a wrestler’s heaven.
3. Arizona’s 1994 and 1995 Pac-10 golf champion, Jason Gore, moved into second place Saturday at the ongoing PGA Tour RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia. Few expected it. Gore, 44, had begun a transition into a nongolf career, opening the Kirkman Gore Insurance Service company in Santa Clarita, California, waiting for his Champions Tour eligibility in 2024. Now all of that changes. Gore, who has won $6.3 million on the PGA Tour, remains the winningest golfer in Web.com Tour history, with seven, one in which he shot a 59.