New Tucson Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady is only 40 but has already coached half of his life, including teams in Iowa, Washington, France, Canada, Pennsylvania and New York. He may enjoy the Roadrunners’ American Hockey League schedule, especially trips to California, Texas and Colorado. Last year, coaching for Kingston, Ontario, his team’s schedule was entirely in the Ice Belt, from Niagara, New York; and Saginaw, Michigan; to Owen Sound, Ontario. Varady grew up in St. Louis but played college hockey in Schenectady, New York. He’ll be Tucson’s third coach in three seasons.