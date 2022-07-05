Tucson skate parks to enjoy

Skate parks are a lot more common of a sight than they used to be in Tucson.

Here are some options, all free to use, that are offered by city (tucsonaz.gov/parks/skate-parks).

Randolph Skate Park

Randolph Recreation Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way

Centrally located, between East Broadway and East 22nd, behind the recreation center and next to the Randolph Dell Urich Golf Course, the Randolph Skate Park is 20,000 square feet of rails, ramps and street vertical props.

Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

Purple Heart Skate Park

Purple Heart Park, 10050 E. Rita Road

Residents on Tucson’s southeast side of town have this skate haven in Rita Ranch, an 8,000-square foot, in-ground facility with ramps and a bowl to enjoy.

Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Albert M. Gallego Skate Park

Santa Rita Park, 401 E. 22nd Street

Bowls are the signature feature of this skate park, with three styles — a clam bowl, kidney bowl and flow course bowl — covering 16,000 square feet near East 22nd and South Fourth Avenue. The park has perimeter fencing, a shade ramada and lights for skating in the evening.

Hours: 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily

Grijalva Skate Park

Grijalva Park, 5775 S. Oak Tree Drive

West-side skaters have their own, modestly sized, crescent-shaped skate park at Grijalva Park, off of West Drexel Road, just east of South Mission Road. The park comes with rails, ramps and vertical props, with area lights for evening use.

Hours: 6 a.m.-dusk

St. John’s School Skate Park

St. John’s School Park, 602 W. Ajo Way

Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through June and July; 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday the rest of the year.

Another west-side park, St. John’s has vertical props, rails and ramps and is located just west of South 12th Avenue. Lighting offers use in the evening hours.

Eric Michael Ogden Skate Park

Catalina High School, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd

Hours: 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily

This park is for the in-line roller hockey folks, with two fenced rinks available for use. Reservations can be made at 1-5200-791-4873. Otherwise, it is first come, first served.

