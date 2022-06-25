 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson teacher pay lags West despite recent bump

Arizona Daily Star

Tucson ranked last among other Western cities for median teacher pay in 2021, despite some improvement, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.

