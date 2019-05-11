Five girls soccer teams from FC Tucson Youth Soccer played for state championships last weekend in Phoenix, winning three titles, which was unprecedented. The 2000, 2004 and 2006 girls teams won titles. It’s a statement about the strength of the merger of the Tucson Soccer Academy and the Tanque Verde Soccer Club and continues to reflect on the success of high school soccer in Tucson — 29 state boys and girls championships since 2000. The leadership of FC Tucson Youth Soccer, which includes Ted Schmidt, Garrett Rustand, Dave Cosgrove, Roberto Garcia and Charlie MacCabe, continues to be a model for success.