Awaiting the Aug. 22 opening of the high school football season, nine TUSD teams are battling against a decade of decline.
From 2010-18, the TUSD schools have gone a combined 341-498. Here’s the sobering roll-call:
Sabino: 84-23;
Sahuaro: 57-41;
Tucson: 49-44;
Pueblo: 46-46;
Cholla: 26-65;
Palo Verde: 23-67;
Rincon/University: 23-68;
Catalina: 20-70;
Santa Rita: 13-74.
Over the years, most of the TUSD schools have been downsized by declining enrollment. Santa Rita, for example, plays in Class 2A alongside with Bisbee, Tombstone and Willcox. A decade earlier, Santa Rita played in two state championship games. Even Sabino’s numbers require an asterisk: Long a football powerhouse, Sabino now plays in Class 3A alongside Safford, Tanque Verde and Pusch Ridge Christian.
What’s going on?
Suburban and private schools rule. Open-enrollment draws a stream of better players. Transfers are in abundance.
Here’s the 2010-18 win-loss numbers of Tucson’s suburban and private football schools:
Salpointe Catholic: 93-20;
Cienega: 85-24;
Ironwood Ridge: 79-30;
Pusch Ridge Christian; 72-29;
Canyon del Oro, 63-38.
It was only 20 years ago that Amphi and Sunnyside were Tucson’s most powerful football programs. But from 2010-18, Amphi has gone 37-58 and Sunnyside, which has experienced troubling coaching turnover, is a bare 48-47.
What happens next? It’s not inconceivable that a TUSD school or two eliminates high school football, or, with approval of the state commission, combines several programs.
Overall, Tucson prep football has not been able to maintain its production at the top. In the 1960s and ’70s, Tucson teams won 13 state championships. This century, the number has shrunk to seven. Unfortunately, only a few Tucson schools have the resources to strike back.