Tucson together: Gifts

I step outside to my front patio, in need of a little oasis of calm courtesy of Nature in my new topsy-turvy reality of COVID 19. Nature came through for me.
Buds in the tiny rose garden are about to burst forth. Visible bits of peach, pink and yellow hint at a future kaleidoscope of color.
The intoxicating scent of dainty white blossoms from the orange tree fills the air.
And the generic green plant I bought a few months back at the dollar store surprised and delighted me recently with velvety purple flowers.
My goldfish have emerged from their winter hiding place at the bottom of the pond and are swimming about contentedly in their little fish universe.
The cycle of life continues and brings comfort during this uncertain time.
Spring graced us with an abundance of gifts this year.
I pray for two more gifts before year's end: a prevention and a cure.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!