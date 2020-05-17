Tucson together: Grandparents help out

"I'd be scared to go to jail," said Hannah. She, and her two sisters, Arabella and Elizabeth, and cousins Ellie and Caitlin in a different state, were talking American History and Politics with their grandfather, Jim. Age range from 8 to 14. Topic was the Rosa Parks story.
Jim and I are blessed with 9 grandchildren. Our children and spouses are now home-schooling. Needless to say, this is putting a huge burden on their families.
We wanted to help, and after a learning curve with Skype, we're sharing our passions and our expertise.
I'm doing art with each of the 9 kids. Suggesting that they give me art/craft lessons, I follow directions and point out elements of color, design, and perspective. I've made a sock buddy, drew a space shuttle (my first), and we clap in delight with our time together.
We feel closer than ever to our grandchildren.
