Tucson together

Rebecca Moore, a fifth-grade teacher at Great Expectations Academy, is learning to relate to her students while teaching virtually.

Some of her students wrote about being isolated during the pandemic. Their is their work:

Stuck At Home

I am stuck at home

With nothing to do

But just work all day

And work all night.

I wish I had something to make my day.

And not make me suffer being inside

How long will this last?

I really want to know.

So I don’t have to be inside

With no friends to play with me

And make me not so bored.

So I keep wondering

That same little thing

How long will this last?

I really like to know.

Kavya Lilley

The Coming of Sickness

From way far away

I let thoughts astray

For the COVID 19

Was not to be seen

You came across the wide and vast ocean

Then found a way to spread much within

Now that Arizona is put under Quarantine

It is hard not to let some frustration be seen

Today was yet to be boring

The Same as when yesterday was quite reassuring

I am as tired as can be

And I plead to be free

Blythe Porter

The Outbreak

Here in the world

There's something wrong.

There is a virus that does not belong!

People are ill

And things are getting real.

This started in China

And now we are waiting for a messiah