Tucson together

Illustration by David Montemayor

Rebecca Moore, a fifth-grade teacher at Great Expectations Academy, is learning to relate to her students while teaching virtually.

Some of her students wrote about being isolated during the pandemic. Their is their work:

Stuck At Home

I am stuck at home

With nothing to do

But just work all day

And work all night.

I wish I had something to make my day.

And not make me suffer being inside

How long will this last?

I really want to know.

So I don’t have to be inside

With no friends to play with me

And make me not so bored.

So I keep wondering

That same little thing

How long will this last?

I really like to know.

Kavya Lilley

The Coming of Sickness

From way far away

I let thoughts astray

For the COVID 19

Was not to be seen

You came across the wide and vast ocean

Then found a way to spread much within

Now that Arizona is put under Quarantine

It is hard not to let some frustration be seen

Today was yet to be boring

The Same as when yesterday was quite reassuring

I am as tired as can be

And I plead to be free

Blythe Porter

The Outbreak

Here in the world

There's something wrong.

There is a virus that does not belong!

People are ill

And things are getting real.

This started in China

And now we are waiting for a messiah

Because in just a short time

It has spread worldwide

No more school seemed like fun and games.

And we all laughed that a pangolin was the one to blame

But now everyone's world has been flipped upside down.

And everything is closing in every town

Here is my life in quarantine:

Wash my hands so they’re clean, clean, clean,

I can’t see my friends

When will this end?

We’re running low on toilet paper

But staying home is much safer

But I'm not complaining

I'm trying to see the rainbow while it's still raining

Others have it much worse

And we’re praying for every doctor and nurse.

Scientists predict

That the virus will hit

65% in this tragic predicament.

This is an outbreak

An outrage, how do I even escape.

2020 was sposed to be a big year

The year

Of presidential elections

Olympic games, growth and reflection

But corona threw us a curveball, cross section

Of infection and injection

and is it coming down to natural selection?

It is an obligation that is for our preservation.

What if I become socially impaired.

I am starting to act a little weird.

Sometimes I wish I could just disappear.

Trying Not to fill my life with fear.

I look into the mirror. I wish you were here.

I am trying to not shed a tear.

What is wrong with what people up here?

Quarantine is starting to get old

I hope my food doesn't mold .

I think I am getting a head cold.

When this all ends

I can play with my friends

We will all feel joy

And people can be employed.

Bridget Briana Thompson

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

