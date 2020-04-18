Tucson together

Rebecca Moore, a fifth-grade teacher at Great Expectations Academy, is learning to relate to her students while teaching virtually.
Some of her students wrote about being isolated during the pandemic. Their is their work:
Stuck At Home
I am stuck at home
With nothing to do
But just work all day
And work all night.
I wish I had something to make my day.
And not make me suffer being inside
How long will this last?
I really want to know.
So I don’t have to be inside
With no friends to play with me
And make me not so bored.
So I keep wondering
That same little thing
How long will this last?
I really like to know.
Kavya Lilley
The Coming of Sickness
From way far away
I let thoughts astray
For the COVID 19
Was not to be seen
You came across the wide and vast ocean
Then found a way to spread much within
Now that Arizona is put under Quarantine
It is hard not to let some frustration be seen
Today was yet to be boring
The Same as when yesterday was quite reassuring
I am as tired as can be
And I plead to be free
Blythe Porter
The Outbreak
Here in the world
There's something wrong.
There is a virus that does not belong!
People are ill
And things are getting real.
This started in China
And now we are waiting for a messiah
Because in just a short time
It has spread worldwide
No more school seemed like fun and games.
And we all laughed that a pangolin was the one to blame
But now everyone's world has been flipped upside down.
And everything is closing in every town
Here is my life in quarantine:
Wash my hands so they’re clean, clean, clean,
I can’t see my friends
When will this end?
We’re running low on toilet paper
But staying home is much safer
But I'm not complaining
I'm trying to see the rainbow while it's still raining
Others have it much worse
And we’re praying for every doctor and nurse.
Scientists predict
That the virus will hit
65% in this tragic predicament.
This is an outbreak
An outrage, how do I even escape.
2020 was sposed to be a big year
The year
Of presidential elections
Olympic games, growth and reflection
But corona threw us a curveball, cross section
Of infection and injection
and is it coming down to natural selection?
It is an obligation that is for our preservation.
What if I become socially impaired.
I am starting to act a little weird.
Sometimes I wish I could just disappear.
Trying Not to fill my life with fear.
I look into the mirror. I wish you were here.
I am trying to not shed a tear.
What is wrong with what people up here?
Quarantine is starting to get old
I hope my food doesn't mold .
I think I am getting a head cold.
When this all ends
I can play with my friends
We will all feel joy
And people can be employed.
Bridget Briana Thompson
