Tucson together

Business coach has free support group
As a nearly native Tucsonan, UA graduate, local business owner, employer, business coach (lisakrikawa.com) and serial entrepreneur, I’ve started a free COVID-19 Small Business Support & Mastermind Group, posted on my Facebook page. Participants join me on a private Zoom call at 1 p.m. each day, and we do a round of sharing, then problem-solving and masterminding. It’s been a source of comfort, community and brainstorming. I’ve helped people off the group, one-on-one as well, with their specific business challenges.
I understand how heartbreaking and confusing it is to small-business owners to be faced with the potential decimation of their livelihood and business that they’ve built through blood, sweat and tears.
I have a unique ability to see opportunities and find solutions, and I’m offering my service for free.
Fortunately, my local business was built from an online start, and even though we have a beautiful showroom on Congress that is now closed, we’re able to continue working from home to keep the design and sales going.
Skateboarding on home mini-ramp
Even though the YMCA skatepark is closed, I must skateboard every day. So I jam on my home mini-ramp while trying not to play my punk-rock music too loudly. Things feel normal when I skate. I hope you find your “skate” during this time.
Management goes extra mile at La Posada
La Posada is a retirement community in Green Valley with a population of about 700-plus living in apartments, townhouses and homes. Upon the onset of this health crisis, the management immediately started creating social distancing to keep this elderly conclave healthy.
Our most prized privilege, our wonderful dining rooms, were closed but replaced with two meals per day delivered to our door. The dining services team has performed incredibly well.
In addition to the dining changes, a number of services and facilities had to be trimmed to keep folks from gathering. The health club, along with its daily exercise classes, was shut down. Locally produced TV exercise classes with our familiar instructors were produced and shown daily on the in-house television network.
The management has gone all out to make surviving these difficult times as comfortable as possible. We are truly blessed.
Lisa Krikawa
Rex Golos
Don Flood
