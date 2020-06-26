Tucson woman dies weeks after midtown crash

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Tucson’s midtown, officials say.
Adeesha Ebony Williams died at a hospital from injuries sustained in the June 4 crash, Tucson police said in a news release.
About 4:30 p.m. June 4, police officers were dispatched to the area of East 22nd Street and South Columbus Boulevard.
According to interviews by officers and detectives, a 2014 Toyota Tundra was eastbound on 22nd Street, approaching Columbus. A 2001 Geo Prizm was westbound on 22nd Street and attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Columbus, police said. The two cars crashed in the intersection.
“Detectives are working to establish the status of the traffic signal at the time of the collision to determine which vehicle had the right of way,” police said.
The driver of the Geo Prizm, later identified as Williams, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Geo Prizm was also taken to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
On June 24, detectives were notified that Williams had died.
Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash. A DUI officer determined that the Toyota’s driver was not impaired. Due to Williams’ injuries, it’s unknown if impairment was a factor, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.
