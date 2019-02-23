Among those scheduled to play at Oro Valley Country Club in Monday’s qualifier for the Cologuard Classic are former PGA Tour champions Ronnie Black of Tucson, Jay Don Blake and Keith Clearwater. A pre-qualifier was held last week on a windy day at Randolph North and it included UA associate athletic director Mike Ketcham, who was John Daly's long-ago teammate at Arkansas. Ketcham, former head golf coach at Oregon State, didn’t get one of the five spots in Monday’s qualifier mostly because his duties at the UA prevent him from playing golf regularly. I long thought Daly would win frequently on the PGA Champions Tour but that hasn’t happened. He won once in 2017 and this year didn’t even qualify for the Cologuard Classic, but was granted a sponsor’s exemption by the Tucson Conquistadores.