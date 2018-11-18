Tucson’s Blake Martinez of the Packers has more tackles than any other NFL player in the last two seasons. The Canyon del Oro High School and Stanford grad was tied for the NFL lead with 144 tackles last year and has 84 this year, with a career-high four sacks. Martinez, a middle linebacker, is popular in Green Bay. He endorses a vegetable company and is part of an advertising campaign on the side of Green Bay buses that says “Blake Martinez: Green Bean Snacker, Green Bay Tackler.” Martinez, who is 24 and in his third NFL season, becomes a free agent after the 2019 season, at which time he seems likely to sign an eight-figure deal.