Not only was Tucsonan Brent Strom the pitching coach for the American League in last week’s All-Star Game, former Catalina Foothills High School and UA point guard Julie Brase Hairgrove will be an assistant coach for the West team in the WNBA’s All-Star Game on Saturday. Hairgrove, who led Foothills to the 1997 state championship, and remains the state’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball, will join the rest of the Phoenix Mercury coaching staff, leading the West team in Minneapolis. Hairgrove, who played at Arizona from 1998-2003, has been a Phoenix assistant coach since 2005. It was good to see Strom, the Astros’ pitching coach, in the AL dugout. He has been in pro baseball since he was 23. He got to his first All-Star Game at 69.