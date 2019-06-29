Tucsonan Jim Fogltance officiated his first high school football game in 1965 and was hired by the Pac-10 in 1978. On July 25, the retired Tucson educator will be inducted into the Pac-12 Officiating Hall of Fame during a league workshop in Phoenix. He will join Marana’s previously-elected Cleo Robinson in the Hall of Fame. Fogltance is now a crew chief in the Pac-12’s TV replay operation; in previous years he was an on-field referee at the Rose Bowl, BCS games and spent three years in the USFL. His son, BJ Fogltance, is an official for CFO West, which supplies football officials for Big 12, Mountain West and Southland conference games.