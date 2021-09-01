Tucsonans lined up to give blood

Sept. 11 Memories
As I was getting ready for work on the morning of 9/11, I received a phone call asking if I had the TV on....they said that if I didn't, I should turn it on because it would impact my day. You see, I worked for the American Red Cross in Blood Services. The TV told us there was a disaster with thousands of casualties and much blood would be needed. What a day ! As I drove into the parking lot, I could see our wonderful Tucsonans already lining up outside our doors. Tents were set up in the parking lot, someone provided water and restaurants were sending food....there was a wonderful feeling of love for our country and togetherness in spite of the horrid tragedy. The community wanted a place where they could grieve together....there were tears, many just sat on the floor quietly for hours, others wrote notes of condolence and just left them, others small American Flags or symbols. I remember being exhausted and thinking it must be at least 7:00 pm where in reality it was only 1:00 in the afternoon. That was a memorable day...not only for the horrific tragedy but, for the way our community came together in love. The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross gave each of us a lovely pin that says "I helped on Sept.11,2001. I will proudly wear it this Sept. 11th.