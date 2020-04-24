Tuesday, April 28, 1931 front page: Louise Marshall shoots her husband

MRS. MARSHALL MUST ANSWER CHARGE OF ATTEMPTED MURDER WHEN BULLETS FROM HER GUN FAIL TO KILL HUSBAND

County Attorney Says Case Will Be Pushed In Superior Court

JEALOUSIES HINTED

Wealthy Woman Wed to Manager of Her Estate

Mrs. Louise Marshall, semi-recluse wife of Thomas K. Marshall, 85 Rincon road, has been held to answer a charge of assault with intent to murder by Edwin F. Jones, justice of peace, while her husband, in a critical condition from four bullet wounds, lies in the Southern Methodist hospital as a result of a shooting which occurred shortly after midnight Monday morning.

Marshall was rushed to Southern Methodist hospital in what was believed to be a dying condition, and an emergency operation performed by Dr. J. B. Van Horn. Mrs. Marshall was kept in the home, under constant guard of police officers until brought before Judge Edwin F. Jones in justice court Monday noon for arraignment on charges of assault with attempt to commit murder.