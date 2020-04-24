Tuesday, April 28, 1931 front page: Louise Marshall shoots her husband

MRS. MARSHALL MUST ANSWER CHARGE OF ATTEMPTED MURDER WHEN BULLETS FROM HER GUN FAIL TO KILL HUSBAND
County Attorney Says Case Will Be Pushed In Superior Court
JEALOUSIES HINTED
Wealthy Woman Wed to Manager of Her Estate
Mrs. Louise Marshall, semi-recluse wife of Thomas K. Marshall, 85 Rincon road, has been held to answer a charge of assault with intent to murder by Edwin F. Jones, justice of peace, while her husband, in a critical condition from four bullet wounds, lies in the Southern Methodist hospital as a result of a shooting which occurred shortly after midnight Monday morning.
Marshall was rushed to Southern Methodist hospital in what was believed to be a dying condition, and an emergency operation performed by Dr. J. B. Van Horn. Mrs. Marshall was kept in the home, under constant guard of police officers until brought before Judge Edwin F. Jones in justice court Monday noon for arraignment on charges of assault with attempt to commit murder.
Monday noon Marshall was reported to be resting well and not in a critical condition. The report was given out by William G. Hall, county attorney, who stated that Dr. Can Horn advised him that Marshall had an excellent chance to survive.
The accused woman was widely known in Tucson because of her philanthropies and her wide business interests all of which were administered by her husband.
As Miss Louise Henrietta Foucar she came to Tucson from Boston in 1899 and was an instructor in French, Latin and botany at the University of Arizona. Marshall was a member of the student body at that time and met his wife to be when he was retained as a manager of her properties. Later, despite the disparity of their ages, marriage followed in 1904.
Officers interested in the investigation of this case were reticent in making statements or explanations of the affair. James D. Boyle, Tucson attorney and representing Mrs. Marshall, refused to make any statement and, at the time of arraignment, waived preliminary examination. Mrs. Marshall was ordered held to answer to superior court under a $5000 bond. Boyle intimated that the defendant would present a certified check for this amount as surety, which was done early Monday afternoon.
Jealousy Blamed
In the meantime rumors spread thick and fast as to the cause or motive of the attempted killing. One, partially verified, sounded the age-old motive of jealousy; another injected the equally old triangle in human relations into the picture. Investigating officers tentatively admitted both of these rumors as possible motives.
In the first instance it is said that the shooting was caused by the jealous suspicions of Mrs. Marshall toward her husband and a former housekeeper at the Marshall home. Several months ago the housekeeper left the employ of the Marshalls after several years of service, it is said.
Mrs. Marshall has believed that at least three attempts have been made to take her life, via the arsenic poisoning method, it was reported and that last Friday a laboratory report was returned with the information that dangerous quantities of arsenic were present in Mrs. Marshall's system.
Note to readers: Thomas K. Marshall died in a hospital in California as a result of the shooting May 20, 1931, having reconciled with his wife by phone. Louise Marshall was charged with murder. The trial was moved to Nogales, Ariz., because of the amount of publicity in Tucson. On Sept. 23, 1931, Louise Marshall was acquitted of murder by reason of temporary insanity by a jury that deliberated only 49 minutes. At the announcement of the verdict, those in the gallery broke into applause. The Marshall Foundation continued it philanthropic ventures and does so even today. Louise Marshall lived quietly in Tucson until her death in 1956.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
