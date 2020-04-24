Tuesday, April 4, 1970, front page: Apollo 13 in danger

Houston Fights To Save Apollo
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) ─ The Apollo 13 spacecraft was disabled Monday night, the planned moon landing canceled and ground controllers battled to bring the three endangered astronauts home safely.
The space agency said at 11 p.m. Monday (Tucson time) that no moon landing was possible.
Fighting to save the very air on which their lives depend, two of the men crawled into their moon landing craft and prepared to seal away their power-crippled command ship which was leaking from a ruptured oxygen tank.
Astronaut John W. Swigert Jr. remained in the command ship while Fred W. Haise Jr. and James A. Lovell Jr. moved into the lunar lander. Swigert was to follow after shutting down the spacecraft cabin systems.
With Apollo 13 more than 200,000 miles from earth, it was the gravest crisis that had ever occurred in American space flight. The only person to die during a space flight was Russian cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov, who was killed when the parachute of his Soyuz 1 spacecraft became tangled during re-entry through the atmosphere.
The Apollo 13 astronauts will depend on the small moon landing craft ─ remaining attached to the command ship ─ as a life boat for their return to earth.
They will continue through space, circle the moon and use the lunar ship's engine to arc back toward the earth. If successful, they should land in the pacific about 10:12 p.m. Friday (Tucson time).
Uncontrolled gyrations, thought to be caused by the venting of the oxygen, caused the spacecraft to toss and twist out of control at several points after the emergency began.
It was several minutes before Mission Control announced the source of the problem; a critical leak in the supercold oxygen storage tank of the command ship. What caused the leak was not known.
The loss of oxygen made remaining in the command ship impossible, and Mission Control began giving the spacemen procedures to follow for occupying the moon lander.
The lunar module is designed to support only two men but can accommodate three in emergencies. Never before have three depended on its limited electrical and oxygen supplies for survival in space.
…
The emergency developed first as a major loss of electrical power. An oxygen tank supplying an electrical power cell in the spacecraft apparently ruptured. Flight Director Glynn Lunney said oxygen pressure in the spacecraft was dropping alarmingly
Moments later the astronauts began transferring to the lunar module. Lovell sounded the warning of the sudden emergency:
"Houston, we've got a problem . . . a problem with the on-board electrical power system."
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
