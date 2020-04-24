Tuesday, April 4, 1970, front page: Apollo 13 in danger

The Apollo 13 astronauts will depend on the small moon landing craft ─ remaining attached to the command ship ─ as a life boat for their return to earth.

They will continue through space, circle the moon and use the lunar ship's engine to arc back toward the earth. If successful, they should land in the pacific about 10:12 p.m. Friday (Tucson time).

Uncontrolled gyrations, thought to be caused by the venting of the oxygen, caused the spacecraft to toss and twist out of control at several points after the emergency began.

It was several minutes before Mission Control announced the source of the problem; a critical leak in the supercold oxygen storage tank of the command ship. What caused the leak was not known.

The loss of oxygen made remaining in the command ship impossible, and Mission Control began giving the spacemen procedures to follow for occupying the moon lander.

The lunar module is designed to support only two men but can accommodate three in emergencies. Never before have three depended on its limited electrical and oxygen supplies for survival in space.

…