Tuesday, March 16, 1965, front page: Truman demands passage of Voting Rights Act

LBJ Asks Congress For Rights 'Action'
Waiting Time Over, Says President
WASHINGTON (AP) ─ President Johnson told Congress and the nation Monday night that the time for waiting is gone and the time for action has come to assure every American the right to vote, regardless of race or color.
There must be "no delay, no hesitation, no compromise," he said.
Johnson declared that the time has come to answer "the cries of pain, the hymns and protests of oppressed people. . ."
In solemn, measured tones, the President called for broad, new legislation, and paid tribute to the Negro demonstrators he said have awakened America's conscience.
Johnson said he will put his proposals into the hands of Congress in legislative form Wednesday, and he awarded them No. 1 priority.
Before a joint session of House and Senate ─ a forum normally summoned for a presidential State of the Union address or in time of grave national crisis ─ Johnson declared:
". . . It is wrong, morally wrong, to deny any of your fellow Americans the right to vote in this country."
Johnson was applauded time and again as he declared "the dignity of man and the destiny of Democracy" are the real issues at stake.
Selma, Ala. ─ the troubled scene of Negro voter registration demands ─ was clearly on Johnson's mind as he talked of the legislation he wants.
Johnson added that men of all races have shown "impressive responsibility" there in recent days. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led a column of nearly 4,000 people on a twilight memorial march for the slain Rev. James J. Reeb. A federal judge forbade police interference. There was none.
Johnson said the battle for Negro rights should be fought in the courts and the Congress and "in the hearts of men."
But Johnson was careful not to aim his remarks solely at the South.
"There is no Negro problem," he said. "There is no Southern problem or Northern problem. There is only an American problem.
"Let no one, in any section, look with prideful righteousness on the troubles of his neighbors. There is no part of America where the promise of equality has been fully kept. In Buffalo as well as Birmingham, in Philadelphia as well as Selma, Americans are struggling for the fruits of freedom."
Vote Bill At-A-Glance
WASHINGTON (AP) ─ President Johnson says he will send to Congress Wednesday a voting rights bill.
The bill will be designed to strike down restrictions to voting in all elections ─ federal, state and local.
Enactment of the bill is needed, he says, because no law now on the books can ensure the right to vote "when local officials are determined to deny it."
