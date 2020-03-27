Tuesday, March 16, 1965, front page: Truman demands passage of Voting Rights Act

". . . It is wrong, morally wrong, to deny any of your fellow Americans the right to vote in this country."

Johnson was applauded time and again as he declared "the dignity of man and the destiny of Democracy" are the real issues at stake.

Selma, Ala. ─ the troubled scene of Negro voter registration demands ─ was clearly on Johnson's mind as he talked of the legislation he wants.

Johnson added that men of all races have shown "impressive responsibility" there in recent days. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led a column of nearly 4,000 people on a twilight memorial march for the slain Rev. James J. Reeb. A federal judge forbade police interference. There was none.

Johnson said the battle for Negro rights should be fought in the courts and the Congress and "in the hearts of men."

But Johnson was careful not to aim his remarks solely at the South.

"There is no Negro problem," he said. "There is no Southern problem or Northern problem. There is only an American problem.