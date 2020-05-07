Tuesday, May 5, 1970, front page: Antiwar demonstrations turn violent

National Guardsmen were put on alert because of trouble at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where dissidents have occupied the ROTC building.

The presidents of 30 colleges and universities signed a telegram urging the President to bring a rapid end to American military involvement in Southeast Asia and seeking an immediate meeting with him.

The telegram, drafted and released by James M. Hester, president of New York University, said, in part, "We implore you to consider the incalculable dangers of an unprecedented alienation of America's youth and to take immediate action to demonstrate unequivocally your determination to end the war quickly."

Hundreds of students at other colleges boycotted classes and plans were announced for student-faculty strikes today and Wednesday.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.