NEW YORK — Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson will be sentenced on April 24 after pleading guilty Tuesday to a bribery charge as a result of the plea agreement he made earlier this month.
Richardson pleaded guilty to one count of federal funds bribery Monday, while four other charges were be dismissed. The remaining charge carries a range of 18 to 24 months in prison, though a sentence can be levied outside that range on either side.
Richardson, who was among 10 people arrested in Sept. 2017 as a result of the federal investigation into college basketball, becomes the second former coach within a month to plead guilty in the case. The pleas came after an Adidas executive and two recruiting insiders were convicted last fall in the scandal.
Richardson was accused of accepting $20,000 in bribes and using that money to entice a recruit to attend Arizona.
Former University of Southern California assistant basketball coach Tony Bland pleaded guilty earlier this month to accepting $4,100 in cash to steer USC players to certain financial advisers and business managers.
Richardson doesn’t have to cooperate with federal authorities under terms of the plea agreement, his attorney, New Orleans-based Craig Mordock said Tuesday.
Bland is expected to only receive probation. There is no mention in his agreement of Bland having to cooperate.