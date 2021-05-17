 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

Kansas at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

MLB

Yankees at Rangers 5 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ

NBA play-in games

Hornets at Pacers 3:30 p.m. TNT

Wizards at Celtics 6 p.m TNT

NHL Playoffs

Islanders at Penguins, Game 2 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Lightning at Panthers, Game 2 5 p.m. CNBC

Wild at Golden Knights, Game 2 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men's

Leicester City at Chelsea 12:10 p.m. NBCS

WNBA

Mercury at Mystics 5 p.m. ESPN2

Aces at Storm 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

Baseball

New Mexico State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

