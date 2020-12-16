 Skip to main content
Tuk Tuk Thai

Tuk Tuk Thai

Hoy Joh meatballs, $8.95, have that ugly delicious look, because they're wrapped in tofu skin that's fried to a crisp. 

This restaurant serves what it calls Thai street food. Owner Bud Sayso came to Tucson in 2020 from Portland, Ore., where he owned a Thai restaurant.

Tuk Tuk Thai brings a trendy new style of regional Thai food to Tucson

