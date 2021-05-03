Tully preschool teacher earns Excellence Award

Maleka Abdi from Desert View High School, Makenna Ley from TUSD’s University High School and Josh Tint from Catalina Foothills High School were named 2021 Flinn Scholars.

Flinn Foundation selected 20 Arizona high school seniors to receive a full ride to one of the state’s public universities, which includes the full cost of tuition, mandatory fees, housing, meals, study abroad and other opportunities — valued at more than $120,000, a news release said.

The Flinn Scholars Program, now in its 36th year, is supported by the Phoenix-based Flinn Foundation in partnership with Arizona’s three state universities.

“There are so many great stories within this new class of Flinn Scholars,” said program director Anne Lassen. “As is always the case, these are astonishingly intelligent and high-achieving students. But academic success is only the beginning. They’re characterized by perseverance, engagement with their schools, peers and families, and a dedication to improving the world around them.”

Amphi hiring bus drivers

The Amphitheater School District is hiring bus drivers and other transportation staff, including mechanics and a routing coordinator.