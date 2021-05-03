Tully preschool teacher earns Excellence Award

Tucson Values Teachers awarded the April Teacher Excellence Award to a preschool teacher at Tully Magnet Elementary School.
Teacher Janet Varela has been teaching for 21 years and has been at Tully for the past decade, a news release said. She has a passion for teaching kids with special needs and currently teaches an in-person inclusive preschool class.
“Ms. Janet is a true advocate and huge asset to the early childhood special needs community,” said Yvette Rodriguez, a parent of two former students and the person who nominated Varela for the award. “She taught my twins the early childhood skills needed to help their development. She taught me how to advocate and to not be afraid to speak up to ensure my twins are always given the support to meet their full potential like everyone else.”
Tucson Values Teachers spotlights a Southern Arizona teacher every month with the Teacher Excellence Award. Winners receive $250 cash from the Helios Education Foundation, a $100 gift card for classroom materials, and flowers.
For more information or to nominate a teacher, go to tucsonvaluesteachers.org.
Grant to provide
internet access
More than 260 TUSD families will get free high-speed internet and technology support through July due to a $97,000 grant from a partnership with Cox Communications, Raytheon and the Educational Enrichment Foundation.
Tucson’s largest school district received hundreds of requests for internet and technology support, during this past year, to help students do remote learning from home, a news release said. Tucson Unified did not have enough WiFi hotspots to fill all the requests they got from low-income families.
“This is an important component in our ongoing effort to level the playing field for all students and eliminate the digital divide,” said Lisa Lovallo, Market Vice President for Cox Southern Arizona. “This is a commitment our company takes very seriously, and we are proud to build creative local public/private partnerships to make a difference by connecting our community so everyone can succeed.”
Participating families have been notified to sign up with Cox and are in the process of receiving services.
“We are very appreciative of the continued community support that Tucson Unified has received from our partners,” said Blaine Young, TUSD chief technology officer. “It has made such a huge difference for many of our students who struggle to get a WiFi connection and reliable technology to complete their schoolwork, especially during this year of COVID.”
3 students named Flinn Scholars
Three Tucson students were selected as Flinn Scholars and will receive full-ride scholarships to a state university.
Maleka Abdi from Desert View High School, Makenna Ley from TUSD’s University High School and Josh Tint from Catalina Foothills High School were named 2021 Flinn Scholars.
Flinn Foundation selected 20 Arizona high school seniors to receive a full ride to one of the state’s public universities, which includes the full cost of tuition, mandatory fees, housing, meals, study abroad and other opportunities — valued at more than $120,000, a news release said.
The Flinn Scholars Program, now in its 36th year, is supported by the Phoenix-based Flinn Foundation in partnership with Arizona’s three state universities.
“There are so many great stories within this new class of Flinn Scholars,” said program director Anne Lassen. “As is always the case, these are astonishingly intelligent and high-achieving students. But academic success is only the beginning. They’re characterized by perseverance, engagement with their schools, peers and families, and a dedication to improving the world around them.”
Amphi hiring bus drivers
The Amphitheater School District is hiring bus drivers and other transportation staff, including mechanics and a routing coordinator.
“Bus drivers are often the first and last school employees to see children on a regular school day,” a new release said. “They are an important part of our students’ lives and are essential members of the Amphi Community. The District is looking for people who want to make a positive difference in a rewarding job in driver and support positions.”
The district is holding pop-up job fairs during the first couple of weeks of May where applicants can learn more about opportunities and submit an application. No appointment or registration is required. COVID-19 safety protocols, including mask-wearing and physical distancing will be in place.
The job fairs are from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following dates and at these locations:
May 3: Rio Vista Elementary
May 4: La Cima Middle
May 6: Donaldson Elementary
May 7: Prince Elementary
May 10: Innovation Academy
May 11: Canyon del Oro High School
May 14: Cross Middle School
Applicants who cannot attend a job fair can apply at amphi.com/employment.
