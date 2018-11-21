Leftover turkey has never been a problem in our family. In fact, we have to remember to save a little to eat with the other leftovers. The rest goes into turkey pies. The day after Thanksgiving is pie-making day. This is my grandmother, Angeline LaHaie’s recipe.
Ingredients are for one pie.
- 2 pie crusts (she made her own but frozen are more convenient)
- approximately 2 lbs. cooked turkey meat
- 2 medium carrots, sliced
- 1 quart turkey or other gravy (We always have to supplement with store-bought gravy mixes)
- Acadian turkey dressing, cubed (Optional, recipe below)
The meat is easiest to remove from the bone while the turkey is still warm. You can make several pies, depending on how much meat you have. We usually get an extra-large turkey to have plenty left for pies. The pies freeze well for easy meals later, so there’s no need for a turkey overload after the holiday.
To make: Blind bake the bottom crusts for as many pies as you want to make. Meanwhile, in a large pot, heat the turkey meat with carrots and enough gravy to cover. Fill the bottom pie shells with the meat mixture and dressing. I add some frozen peas at this point. Don’t precook peas. Cover with the unbaked top crust, or with strips of crust in a lattice pattern.
If you are going to freeze the pies, let cool first, then cover with an inverted pie pan to protect the crust. For long storage, wrap the pies in waxed paper then a double layer of foil. This is put into the plastic bags the crusts came in, then into a large zipper-type freezer bag, two pies per bag.
When you’re ready to cook the pie, bake it frozen at 350 degrees for about an hour and a half or more if deep dish, until thoroughly heated. It may be necessary to cover the top edges loosely with foil to prevent crust from getting too brown.
We traditionally would serve it with a side dollop of plum preserves. It adds a nice flavor to the turkey. It’s even good with ketchup or just by itself.
Acadian turkey dressing
This is an old French-Canadian recipe and is the dressing we serve with turkey. The leftovers go into the pies.
- 1 long loaf white bread, dried completely. (Dry in advance.)
- 1 lb. ground pork, cooked and drained. (I use pork sausage.)
- 2½ lb. lean ground beef (uncooked)
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- ½ cup celery, diced
- 1½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning (optional). I often add a bit of rosemary, thyme and oregano and avoid the sage.
Put dried bread in a large bowl of water. (My grandmother used milk.) Soak it until it is soft, then squeeze out the liquid. Mix bread with all other ingredients in a large bowl. Use mixture to stuff turkey or just bake in a pan at 350 degrees for about an hour and a half.
I have sometimes added green and/or red chiles to the dressing for a nice variation.
Matt Finstrom