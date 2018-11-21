My sister-in-law Susanna made this after a couple of family Thanksgivings and it’s simple for those of us who make the usual leftover turkey soup.
After the turkey soup was finished simmering I was shocked to see Susanna go to the fridge, bring out leftover green beans, stuffing and mashed potatoes and add it all to the soup. It looked a little different but oh, so flavorful and filling. We sopped up the soup with warmed leftover rolls.
The next year Susanna did the same but in addition added leftover cranberry sauce, which we both DO NOT recommend ─ too sweet.
Mary Saylor