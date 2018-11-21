Serves 8.
Remove large pieces of breast meat from the carcass before cooking. Chop and add back at the very end to just heat through.
- 4 quarts turkey stock, from cooking the neck and giblets, plus any left from the roasting pan. Drain away fat in the pan and add a cup or two of water to dissolve the drippings.
- 6 cups turkey light/dark meat, already roasted, including meat from neck
- 1 cup turkey gravy, if leftover
- 2 cups bread stuffing, leftover
- 4 medium carrots, sliced
- ½ pound green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces, or any leftover veggies
- 1¾ cups brown rice, long-grain
- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 rib celery, if available
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 5 green onions, if available or chopped onion
Break the turkey carcass in half. Put all except the rice, but including the neck, in a large soup pot. Cook slowly for about an hour to an hour and a half, and then remove the carcass and neck.
By that time, the meat should be easy to remove from the bones. Chop into bite-sized pieces, reserving the breast meat, and add back to the pot along with enough rice to make a thick soup/stew. Cook about an hour and add back any additional breast meat in the last few minutes.
If not thick enough, add more rice and keep cooking. Season to taste with salt and pepper. If time permits, cook ahead, chill and remove any fat from the top.
Mary Hahn