What it is: The frequency in which an offensive possession results in a turnover. 

Why it matters: Dean Oliver, author of Basketball on Paper and prominent statistician, divides basketball into four critical categories — shooting, rebounding, free throws and turnovers — as a determinant of team quality. Using turnover percentage, rather than raw turnover numbers, helps factor for pace.

How it's calculated: Turnovers / field goal attempts + free throw attempts + turnovers

National leaders: Notre Dame has the lowest turnover percentage, at 11.9 percent.

How Arizona did: The Wildcats turned the ball over just 14.7 percent of the time, good for 69th nationally and second-best in the Pac-12. 