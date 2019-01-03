When Dusan Ristic took a 3-pointer that he apparently wasn’t supposed to take against Utah at McKale Center last season — having missed a potential feed to Deandre Ayton — Sean Miller had one of his more angrily demonstrative reactions of the season.
Even though Ristic made the shot.
This season, Miller has made it clear again in both actions and words why he doesn’t like ill-advised shots, whether or not they go in.
After taking an average of 23.1 3-point shots over their first 11 games, and making just a third of them, the Wildcats took just 30 total over its last two – and made only four of them.
Asked why UA suddenly shot so much less often from outside, Miller said the team’s outside shooting percentages were “alarming” in some individual cases, while shot selection also appeared to be less than optimal.
“From an individual player perspective, taking a bad 3 is like a turnover,” Miller said. “Your percentages are poor. The ball is going to a lot of times ricochet off the rim. Sometimes it’s a bad miss, which then triggers a transition opportunity by the other team, and it’s nothing that’s going to help us win, even when once in a while those shots are going to go in.”
As a result, Miller said the Wildcats have been “working tirelessly shooting the ball” in recent practices, while they’ve also been cutting back on taking 3s in the first place.
There’s no doubt Miller will want the Wildcats to shoot carefully against Colorado: The Buffs rank seventh nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, collecting 77.5 percent of the missed shots its opponents throw up.