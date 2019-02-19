Before the streak: 11.7
During the streak: 10.1
Fittingly, point guard Justin Coleman has led the way here, posting a 1.9-1 assist-turnover ratio during the streak after having a 1.7-1 ratio before it began. He had two assists to four turnovers at Utah but recovered with a season-high-tying nine assists to two turnovers at Colorado.
Coleman also had nine assists and two turnovers at ASU during the first game Williams missed.
Miller identified taking care of the ball long ago as a key to the survival of this season’s team, since UA isn’t blessed with talented scorers or defensive whizzes, and at best hold its own on the glass.
When the Wildcats swept the Bay Area schools last month, the importance became even clearer: UA survived Stanford’s 54-percent shooting to win 75-70 in part because it had only 10 turnovers, allowing the Wildcats to take 13 more shots than the Cardinal.
At Cal, the inverse also proved true: UA turned the ball over seven times in eight minutes of the first half, during which the Bears cut the Wildcats’ lead to just a point.
But Arizona came out in the second half, didn’t turn the ball over for the first eight minutes after halftime, and turned a 12-point halftime lead into a blowout 87-65 win.
“That’s a big deal for our team,” Miller said after the Cal game. “No coach wants his team to turn it over but I think those possessions are even more important for us because we’re not a great rebounding team. So we’re trying to get as many shots at the basket as we can get.
“When we get shots at the basket and really take care of the ball that’s when this year’s team is at our very best.”