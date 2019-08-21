The enrollment decrease at TUSD is slowing, according to numbers released by the district on Wednesday.
This year’s enrollment decrease, during the first 15 days of school, is the smallest in five years, district officials say.
The district lost 270 students this year compared with last year’s 40-day count. TUSD’s 40-day enrollment loss in 2018 was 1,272 students. Schools and districts count total enrollment on the 10th, 40th and 100th day of each school year.
“I am very proud of all the hard work our staff and community have done over the last two years,” Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said in a statement. “I feel great pride in being able to say that for the 2019-2020 school year more families than ever are choosing Tucson Unified schools.”
TUSD, Southern Arizona’s largest school district, has seen a seen a 26% enrollment decline since 2001 when total enrollment was about 59,270, according to last year’s Auditor General report. As of Wednesday, the district’s total enrollment is about 45,300 students.